Dharmasthala case: Congress govt rejects call for NIA probe, asks BJP not to politicise it

The ruling Congress on Monday rejected the BJP’s demand for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the controversial Dharmasthala case and appealed to the opposition not to politicise a sensitive matter involving faith. Despite the ongoing SIT investigation, the BJP has intensified its pressure on the state government.(HT_PRINT)

The controversy began when CN Chinnaiah, now arrested for perjury, claimed to have buried multiple bodies, including women allegedly showing signs of sexual assault, over time in Dharmasthala, a prominent temple town. His accusations suggested complicity of the temple administration, prompting the Karnataka government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) a month ago.

The SIT has since exhumed a skeleton, reportedly male, from one of the locations identified by Chinnaiah, along with several bones from another site.

Despite the ongoing SIT investigation, the BJP has intensified its pressure on the state government. BJP state president BY Vijayendra, addressing the media on Monday, announced a massive ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ campaign scheduled for September 1. He said the protest march will originate from all 224 Assembly constituencies and culminate in a public meeting at Dharmasthala.

Vijayendra said the party is demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hand over the case to the NIA to restore public trust, particularly among devotees of Lord Manjunatha. He added, “We appeal to the Hindu community to join this movement. This is not a political issue; it’s about safeguarding our belief system.”

He further alleged that Chinnaiah’s arrest is merely the “tip of the iceberg” and that “powerful forces” may be behind the purported conspiracy. “There’s a deeper, darker agenda here, and international media coverage suggests a larger plot to target Hindu institutions,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara, speaking in Mysuru, defended the state’s actions and reaffirmed the SIT’s credibility. “I have already said in the Assembly that the truth must come out. The SIT is working diligently, and senior officers are handling the probe with care. There is no need to involve the NIA,” he said.

He also warned against politicising the case or turning it into a religious controversy. “The BJP should refrain from making statements that could derail the investigation. The SIT is capable and committed,” he added.

The Congress leadership maintains that the investigation must proceed without interference, even as the BJP prepares to escalate its agitation statewide.

