BJP’s Vijayendra seeks apology from CM Siddaramaiah 0ver Dharmasthala case handling

Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday came down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding a public apology for what he termed as the government’s mishandling of the Dharmasthala case. Vijayendra alleged that the Chief Minister’s decisions had created a negative perception among the people and deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees of the prominent Hindu institution. BJP leader BY Vijayendra(X)

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said that Siddaramaiah’s decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of multiple murders in Dharmasthala appeared to be influenced by external forces. He questioned how the CM changed his stance overnight and sought to know which individuals or organisations were behind such a move.

The BJP leader added that the manner in which the government had acted suggested a conspiracy to malign Dharmasthala and destabilise faith in one of Karnataka’s most respected institutions. He likened the CM’s “hurried call” to the lapses seen during the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, arguing that the government was repeating the same mistakes by taking decisions without due diligence.

Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka government

His criticism came on the heels of remarks made by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who had also accused the state government of rushing into forming an SIT without carrying out preliminary checks. Surya alleged that despite advice from senior police officers against hasty action, the government pushed ahead under political pressure. He claimed that this pointed to a larger ecosystem-driven conspiracy targeting Dharmasthala.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Belthangady Court on Saturday remanded the complainant in the case to 10 days of SIT custody, further intensifying political debate around the controversy.