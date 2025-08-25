Bike Taxi Welfare Association seeks Rahul Gandhi’s support for regulation in Karnataka

The Bike Taxi Welfare Association of Karnataka has sought the intervention of Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to resolve what it termed a “livelihood crisis” facing thousands of riders in the state. A delegation from the association met Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday, requesting his support for a clear regulatory policy for bike taxis and immediate relief for drivers until such a framework is in place. Rahul Gandhi met a delegation of Karnataka bike taxi welfare association.

According to the association’s president Adi Narayan, more than 12,000 riders in Bengaluru and over six lakh across Karnataka depend on bike taxi services for their daily earnings. “Rahul Gandhi patiently heard the delegation and assured his support to bike taxi drivers, most of them young workers struggling to make ends meet. His assurance has ignited fresh hope for over six lakh drivers and their families,” the association said in a press statement.

The delegation also submitted a letter outlining key demands like creation of a regulatory policy under the Motor Vehicles Act, and protection for riders from punitive action while the government frames the rules.

The plea comes at a time when bike taxi services in Karnataka remain mired in legal uncertainty. Although platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido resumed operations on August 21, they did so without prior clearance from the Karnataka High Court. The state transport department has indicated it may take legal action against the aggregators.

Earlier this year, the Karnataka High Court had declared bike taxis illegal, citing the absence of a regulatory framework. The court’s April ruling directed the state government to halt such services, and by June the ban had come into effect after the bench declined to grant a stay. On August 20, while hearing petitions from ride-hailing platforms, the high court again pressed the state government to decide on framing a bike taxi policy, warning that “lives are at stake in this matter.” The court, however, refused to grant interim relief to aggregators.

Against this backdrop, the Bike Taxi Welfare Association has turned to Rahul Gandhi for political support, hoping that central intervention will push the Karnataka government towards a policy decision that balances legal compliance with the livelihood concerns of lakhs of riders.