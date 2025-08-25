Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Delhi Metro remains cheaper after fare revision, Tejasvi Surya hits out at Bengaluru Metro’s hike

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 01:24 pm IST

His remarks came after the Delhi Metro announced a modest revision in its ticket prices while still remaining cheaper than Bengaluru’s revised fare structure.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has strongly criticised the steep increase in Namma Metro fares, calling it the “most expensive in the country” and unaffordable for daily commuters. His remarks came after the Delhi Metro announced a modest revision in its ticket prices while still remaining cheaper than Bengaluru’s revised fare structure.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (PTI Photo)
What Tejasvi Surya said?

“Just compare these reasonable hikes in the Delhi Metro to what BMRCL has made in Bengaluru,” Surya posted on X. “The steep hike in Bengaluru is absolutely illogical and makes Bengaluru Metro the costliest in the country and unaffordable to many. It’s even more shameful that they haven’t published the Fare Fixation Committee report yet!”

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) earlier this week announced a small fare hike, citing rising operational costs. Even with the increase, Delhi Metro continues to offer lower fares across most distances compared to Bengaluru. For example, while a 20 km ride in Delhi costs 30, the same distance on Namma Metro’s new structure can cost up to 45–50, depending on the line.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) implemented its revised fare structure earlier this year, raising ticket prices across slabs. The sharp hike has drawn backlash from commuters and civic groups who argue that the service has become unaffordable, particularly for daily wage workers and office-goers dependent on long-distance travel.

Surya also took aim at the lack of transparency in the decision-making process. He pointed out that the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), constituted under the Metro Railways Act to review and recommend fare structures, had submitted its report months ago but BMRCL has not made it public. “Without disclosing the committee’s findings, imposing such steep fares is unfair on Bengaluru’s commuters,” he said.

