Bengaluru’s 449 crore double-decker flyover open for a year, but ramps still missing: Report

Despite the full commissioning of Bengaluru’s much-awaited Yellow Line metro, commuters are still grappling with incomplete infrastructure on the adjacent double-decker flyover meant to ease congestion at the Central Silk Board junction. The 5.12-km flyover has been constructed at a cost of ₹ 449 crore by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The main carriageway of the flyover opened to traffic in July 2024, but crucial connecting ramps remain incomplete, a year later. Specifically, the 1.37-km-long ramps from HSR Layout connecting Ragigudda and BTM Layout are still under construction.

This delay has significantly reduced the intended utility of the project, which was touted as a game-changer for one of Bengaluru’s worst traffic chokepoints, the report further added.

BMRCL had earlier committed to completing the pending ramps by June 2025. However, with that deadline now missed, officials say around 90% of the work is complete and the remaining sections are expected to be operational by the end of August or mid-September this year.

The double-decker flyover was conceptualised as an integrated road-and-rail structure to optimise space and ease movement across south Bengaluru. It runs alongside the elevated metro viaduct of the Yellow Line and connects three key stations, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, and Silk Board. The flyover features five ramps in total, of which only ramps A, B, and C are currently operational.

1.Ramp A links Ragigudda Metro Station to Hosur Road.

2.Ramp B branches from Ramp A toward HSR Layout.

3.Ramp C connects BTM Layout to Hosur Road and HSR Layout through Ramp A.

The unfinished Ramp D, which will rise above Ramp A and the metro line, is intended to directly link HSR Layout to Ragigudda. Ramp E, meanwhile, will allow vehicles to travel from HSR Layout to BTM Layout. Both these vital connectors remain under construction.

