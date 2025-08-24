31-year-old Bengaluru woman falls off flyover in hit-and-run crash, dies: Report

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman near Devanahalli, Bengaluru, on Sunday morning after a car driver collided into their bike, causing a devastating crash on a flyover. Bengaluru flyover accident: The victim's husband also suffered serious injuries, while the driver fled the scene. (File)

The incident occurred as the woman, identified as Netravati, was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband. The couple had set off from Bengaluru and were headed towards Chikkaballapur when their journey was abruptly cut short.

According to reports from the traffic police, the couple was on the Bachchalli Gate flyover when an oncoming car, traveling in the wrong direction, collided head-on with their two-wheeler. The sudden and violent impact of the crash caused Netravati to be thrown off the elevated road, news agency PTI reported.

She plummeted to the ground below and sustained fatal head injuries. Despite the quick arrival of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, who was riding the motorcycle, also suffered multiple injuries in the collision and is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. His condition is reported to be serious but stable.

The driver of the car, instead of stopping to help, fled the scene immediately, making it a hit-and-run case. Authorities from the Devanahalli traffic police station have registered a case and are actively searching for the absconding driver and his vehicle.

This comes on the heels of a BMTC bus accident wherein a 10-year-old girl on her way to school died after coming under the rear wheel of the bus. She fell off of the two-wheeler she was riding pillion along with her mother and younger sister.

(With inputs from PTI)