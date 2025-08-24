Bengaluru man hires start-up service to chop vegetables, viral video sparks debate

Bengaluru, often hailed as India’s start-up capital, is home to convenience-driven ventures like Swiggy, Zepto and Dunzo that make urban living faster and easier. Now, the city has once again showcased its knack for quirky solutions—this time through a start-up called Snabbit, which provides household assistance on demand. A Bengaluru man hired a start-up service to chop vegetables and it has sparked a discussion online. (Shutterstock)

Take a look at the video

A viral video circulating on Instagram captures the latest example of this culture of convenience. In the clip, a man is seen lounging on his couch while a woman, hired through Snabbit, chops vegetables for his meal. The man’s roommate revealed in the video that their arrangement was simple: one would cook, while the other would handle the prep work. Instead of doing it himself, the roommate outsourced the chopping task to the app.

Snabbit, the start-up behind the service, positions itself as a platform for everyday chores—from grocery delivery to household help—making it possible to hire someone even for seemingly small tasks like cutting vegetables. The viral video has turned the spotlight on the company’s unique business model, reinforcing Bengaluru’s reputation for turning even mundane chores into start-up opportunities.

Social media users were quick to react. Some praised the move as “peak Bengaluru,” where time is treated as the most valuable currency. “Phir kehte hai Bengaluru mai 1.50 lakh per month bhi kaam hai,” one user joked. Another quipped, “Next you can hire one person to turn on the stove and another to actually cook.”

Not everyone was amused, though. Critics argued that relying on start-ups for such basic household work reflects unhealthy dependence and exploitation. One user wrote a long comment questioning whether services like these undervalue human labour, noting, “Human resources are the most expensive asset. Instead of utilizing time to grow, people are outsourcing even the smallest chores for meagre pay.”