Bengaluru motorists rush to clear dues as 50% rebate on traffic fines begins. 4.18 crore collected on the first day

In a bid to ease the burden on motorists and encourage them to clear long-pending traffic violations, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has rolled out a special rebate scheme offering a 50% concession on outstanding fines. The limited-time offer, valid from August 23 to September 12, allows vehicle owners to settle their challans by paying only half the penalty amount. More than ₹ 4 crore in fines were collected after Bengaluru traffic police announced discount on pending challans. (Pic for representation)(Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)

More than ₹ 4 lakh in a day

According to a press note, the response on the opening day of the scheme was massive. On August 23, as many as 1,48,747 cases were settled, bringing in a total of ₹4,18,20,500 in collections across the city.

Motorists can make payments through multiple convenient channels, including the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app, the BTP ASTraM app, the Karnataka One and Bangalore One portals, or by visiting traffic police stations and the Traffic Management Centre with their vehicle registration details.

This isn’t the first time the city police has introduced such a concession. Back in 2023, a similar 50% rebate drive saw citizens clear over two lakh cases, with collections exceeding ₹5.6 crore. Officials expect a strong response this year too, given the encouraging turnout on the very first day.

The BTP has urged vehicle owners with pending dues to use this opportunity to regularize their challans before the deadline, noting that such large-scale concessions are rare.