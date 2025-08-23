Bengaluru roads flood after brief rain, commuters wade through knee-deep water. Video

A short spell of rain on Friday evening once again exposed Bengaluru’s poor drainage system, with several stretches of the city submerged in knee-deep water. As office-goers tried to return home late in the night, they were forced to navigate flooded roads, leaving many vehicles stranded and traffic thrown out of gear. Screengrab of viral video showing flooded roads after short-spell of rains.

Also Read - Bengaluru has 10,000 potholes, half repaired, permanent fixes underway: DK Shivakumar in Assembly

Take a look at the video

Videos widely shared on social media showed major junctions and neighbourhoods turning into waterlogged stretches after just 20 minutes of showers. In one clip from Arekere on Bannerghatta Road, bikers were seen struggling to push their vehicles through waterlogged streets, with users joking that a “new river” had emerged on the busy stretch.

Note - The timing of the video cannot be independently verified by HT.com

Citizen groups and residents vented their frustration online, pointing out that despite repeated promises and huge investments, Bengaluru remains unprepared for rains. “Despite ₹2,000 crore spent on stormwater drains, 41 of 210 identified flood-prone spots remain untreated. The city has lost 79% of its water bodies over four decades and natural drains remain encroached,” one user wrote.

Many lamented that the situation has remained unchanged under successive governments. “It was the same during the BJP government, and it is the same now under the Congress,” another post read.

Also Read - Bengaluru domestic help’s slick sick leave skills wow woman: ‘Better than my coworkers’

Residents also criticised the BBMP for neglecting basic civic responsibilities in a city that prides itself as India’s tech capital. “Despite paying so much in taxes, people still face this every monsoon. At least in metro cities, citizens should get relief from such civic problems,” said one social media user. Others demanded that stormwater drain cleaning be prioritised before the monsoon season, with some even suggesting that “municipalities must be privatised” if the government cannot deliver.