Bengaluru domestic help’s slick sick leave skills wow woman: ‘Better than my coworkers’

A woman’s peak Bengaluru moment post involving her domestic help is winning hearts on social media. She shared how her househelp sends her “professional “ texts while informing her about taking a leave. A woman shared a screenshot of a conversation with her domestic help in Bengaluru. (Screenshot (LinkedIn))

“My househelp takes ‘sick leave’ more professionally than half the people I’ve worked with. She WhatsApps me a detailed leave note in English,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

Adding that her professionalism is “100/100,” she explained that the domestic help’s 10-year-old daughter types out her messages. She concluded her post with a screenshot.

“I am not well I have cold and throat infection so I will be not coming to work today 6:43 AM,” reads one of the texts sent by the domestic help.

Peak Bengaluru moment post on LinkedIn. (Screengrab)

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “North India maids don’t inform at all, they just don’t come. I wonder how to professionally explain to my boss that I’m late because my maid took an uninformed leave and I had to do her work now.” Another remarked, “I actually don't give the reasons while I'm taking PTO at work lol. This seems more professional.”

A third expressed, “Mine brought medicines on knowing I was not well and kept checking on me. Peak Bengaluru indeed.” A fourth wrote, “This is so cool. In Delhi, my househelp is an expert in voice notes. I just get a quick ‘Aaj main nahi aaungi’ and that's it.”

However, not everyone was happy that the woman shared her maid’s private conversation online. An individual said, “I know for one thing, surely won't like working for someone like you, making public, private conversations between an employee and employer. And you wonder why your staff don't behave professionally."