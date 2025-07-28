Indian woman compares domestic workers in Delhi and Chennai, triggers backlash: 'Too much to expect respect?'

An Indian woman has divided social media after she compared the "work ethic and mindset" of domestic workers in the national capital as compared to those working in Chennai, after she lived in the southern city for four years and then moved to Delhi. She claimed that her observations led her to the conclusion that the difference was in the "mindset and ambition" of domestic workers.(Representational)

A former news professional took to LinkedIn to share her observations on the "stark difference" she experienced in domestic workers in North and South India. "In Chennai, whether it was professionals or household help, I saw sincerity. My maid started her day at 6.30 AM, worked in 5–6 houses till 1 PM, and then joined an MNC from 2 PM to 9 PM for cleaning. On weekends, she’d take up extra work — tailoring, garland-making-to earn more and give her children a better life," she wrote.

She also praised the domestic worker for her honesty after she asked her employer to deduct her salary if she did not show up to work for a period beyond her fixed leave.

"No drama — just accountability. Once, when I wasted some food unintentionally, she gently said, “Akka, if you can’t finish something, give it to us. Don’t throw it away.” That respect for food and values stayed with me," she added.

However, when she moved to Delhi, the situation was quite different. She claimed that within a year, she employed six maids, and all of them constantly took leave without informing herfirst.

"When questioned, I got excuses — 'someone died,' 'I fainted,' 'a relative is in hospital.” It became routine. Forget saying “cut salary” — here, even suggesting it offends them. Boundaries turn you into the villain. Even accepting leftover food was an issue, often rejected with ego. That’s when I started wondering: What’s really different?," she wrote.

She claimed that her observations led her to the conclusion that the difference was in the "mindset and ambition".

"In the South, many domestic workers — even without education — speak broken but confident English, value time, and dream of a better future. In contrast, in the North, some seem unwilling to rise above the “garibi rekha.” With free rations like ₹1 rice and dal, survival is covered, but dreams are sidelined. Education is often a means to midday meals, not growth," she said.

The woman claimed that government aid has replaced ambition, hampered growth. "This is not about North vs. South. It’s about how values, systems, and the environment shape people. Where work is respected, people thrive. Where support replaces ambition, growth stops," she concluded.

However, her post failed to resonate with many users, who labelled it "shortsighted" and "privileged". "Framing the 'good' domestic worker as someone who agrees to salary cuts for extra leave or gratefully accepts leftover food just trivialises the profession altogether. Why is it too much to expect self-respect across all professions?" remarked one user.

Another added, "Domestic work is still work - it deserves dignity, fair boundaries, and wages that aren’t subject to casual penalties. Comparing two regions by reducing their workers to who is more 'compliant' is problematic," added another.

"Maids rejecting the leftover food is an assertion of their self-respect. You should appreciate it rather than expecting them to be submissive," wrote a third user.