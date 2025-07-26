‘No maids, no garbage pickup’: Gurgaon residents alarmed as domestic staff go 'missing'

A sudden disappearance of domestic workers and sanitation staff in parts of Gurgaon, especially Ardee City, has sparked concern and confusion among residents, with many claiming their maids and cooks have gone missing since Sunday, and garbage collection services have come to a halt. A Reddit post by a local resident brought the issue into the spotlight. (Representational Image)(Pexel)

A Reddit post by a local resident brought the issue into the spotlight. “Since Sunday there is an issue we all are facing in Ardee City, the maids and cooks have vanished suddenly and their cells are not reachable as well. The garbage collection guy is not coming though. What is the reason?” the post read.

The post, widely shared on social media, was published by an unverified user. HT.com has not independently verified the claims.

The situation, as it turns out, may be linked to a reported immigration drive targeting undocumented immigrants, particularly from Bangladesh and Myanmar, who are allegedly working as domestic helpers in the city.

Multiple reactions from locals online suggest that immigration authorities and police have launched surprise checks in areas populated by domestic workers, especially those speaking Bengali or claiming to be from West Bengal.

Reactions for Gurgaon residents

One user commented, “It’s all over Gurgaon. The immigration check for people, specifically domestic helps and sanitation workers, is making them flee Gurgaon.”

Another added a more disturbing account, “My didi cried to me today saying that they have been forcefully picking people up despite them showing their papers that they are from India. And then they’ve been beating them up and also switching their phones off.”

There are also claims that police have cracked down in areas where many Bengali-speaking workers live, detaining some on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. “Few others have fled to their villages out of fear of mistreatment and forced nabbing by police,” another comment read.

While the crackdown may be aimed at undocumented migrants, it has raised concerns about wrongful detention and racial profiling. Some residents pointed out the difficulty in verifying identities when many workers present documents that may be forged or procured through informal networks.

“My cook couldn’t even speak Bengali despite labelling herself as one,” claimed one Redditor, while another, a long-time Bengali resident of Gurgaon, said, “Most of their Bengali accent is not from West Bengal but more akin to Bangladesh. I think a crackdown is happening.”

No official statement has yet been released by immigration or police authorities in Gurgaon.

