Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Thailand man refuses food, drinks only beer for a month after divorce, later found dead

Mahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 07:12 pm IST

A Thai man died after drinking only beer for a month following his divorce, with over 100 empty bottles found in his room.

A 44-year-old man from Thailand’s Ban Chang district was found dead in his bedroom after reportedly drinking only beer for an entire month, following an emotional breakdown after his divorce, according to a report by Daily Mail. The man, identified as Thaweesak Namwongsa, was discovered by his teenage son in a disturbing scene, with more than 100 empty beer bottles scattered around the room.

Following his divorce, a man in Thailand relied solely on beer for a month and was found dead.(Representational image/Unsplash)
Following his divorce, a man in Thailand relied solely on beer for a month and was found dead.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Son discovered father unconscious

Namwongsa, a divorcee and father-of-one, had been living with his 16-year-old son following the separation from his wife. The teenager told police that despite his daily efforts to cook and offer hot meals, his father refused to eat and relied solely on beer.

The boy returned from school one day to find his father lying unconscious in the bedroom, apparently after suffering a seizure. Paramedics from the Siam Rayong Foundation were called to the scene, but Namwongsa had already passed away by the time they arrived.

House littered with beer bottles

Emergency responders reported a grim scene inside the room, where over 100 empty beer bottles were strewn across the floor. Narrow walkways had been cleared amongst the bottles, allowing just enough space for Namwongsa to move in and out of bed. The Daily Mail reported that the excessive alcohol consumption likely contributed to his sudden collapse and death.

Autopsy pending

Authorities have yet to confirm the official cause of death. However, an autopsy is scheduled to take place later this week. Early indications suggest that Namwongsa’s long-term alcohol abuse may have played a major role in the incident.

According to his son, the father began drinking heavily after the divorce and eventually stopped eating altogether, choosing instead to drink beer continuously.

