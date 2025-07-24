‘Her chest is too small’: 3 Indian men call police to settle dispute with Pattaya bar girl: Report

Three Indian tourists called the police to their hotel room in Pattaya, Thailand to settle a late-night dispute with a bar girl. According to a report in Pattaya Mail, the tourists claimed that they were unhappy with her figure – specifically because her “chest was too small” – and wanted her to leave the hotel room. Three Indian men called the cops over a dispute with a bar girl in Pattaya. (Shutterstock)

The tourists claimed that the woman had entered their room and was refusing to leave. The woman presented a different version of events, claiming that she had made a deal with the three men and only wanted the rest of her payment before she left.

What happened in Pattaya? The backstory

On July 18, at approximately 2.30am, Pattaya Police Station received a request for help from a group of three Indian tourists. When cops arrived at their hotel in Soi Pattaya Beach 11, they found a woman between 35 to 40 years of age.

The woman reportedly was startled but unaware that she had done anything that warranted a visit from the cops. She said that she had met the men and they had agreed to a price of 3,000 baht per person. Having already received a deposit of 1,000 baht, she accompanied the group to their hotel.

However, once at the hotel, the men began criticizing her appearance. They said her figure was not what they had imagined and her chest was “too small”.

The bar girl agreed to leave but demanded the rest of her payment. The Indian men promised to pay her and left the hotel under the pretext of withdrawing money. However, they then tricked the woman by approaching the police.

The resolution

Pattaya is generally considered to be the ‘sex hotspot’ of Thailand – a city that draws millions of foreign tourists each year for its red light areas.

According to the report, the Indian tourists admitted that they had hired the woman from a local bar. However, they changed their mind after she undressed. They asked the woman to leave, saying her appearance did not match what they had in mind. When she demanded payment, the men approached the police for help.

Pattaya Police asked both sides to reach a resolution, warning them of legal action if they failed to come to an agreement. Eventually, the tourists received a “partial refund” and neither party pressed charges against the other.