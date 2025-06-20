‘Visit Thailand, see Indians everywhere’: Video of desis dancing faces backlash online

A video that shows a group of Indian tourists dancing at a popular tourist attraction in Thailand has divided opinion on social media, with many criticising their act as lacking in basic civic sense. The video was first shared on TikTok in May but has recently exploded online amid a slew of similar videos that show Indians dancing in public places abroad. A video of Indian tourists dancing in Bangkok has sparked backlash (TikTok/@filipina.polish_family)

“Visit Thailand, see Indians everywhere”

The TikTok video was originally posted by the “@filipina.polish_family” account on the short form video platform back in May. It opens with a shot of the content creator looking bemused before the camera pans to show a group of desi tourists dancing.

In the short clip, the bunch of Indians can be seen dancing on a stage. The audience, too, seems to be predominantly Indian in makeup - although people who appear to be of other nationalities were seen looking amused and surprised by the dance. The background seems to suggest that the video was filmed at Safari World, Bangkok.

“When you visit Thailand to see Thai people but… Indians everywhere,” read the on-screen caption.

Video divides opinion

The video has divided opinion on social media, with some calling it “embarrassing”.

“Dear desi tourists abroad, WE BEG YOU. If you weren’t a singer, dancer, stand-up comic or wildlife whisperer back home… this is not the time to start. Let’s not make the whole planet suffer 2nd-hand embarrassment on our behalf,” wrote one X user.

“This is because fellow Indians have been praising this mediocrity back home. It wouldn't happen if we start calling a pot a pot,” another theorized.

“Our behavior will ensure that even the 2nd and fellow 3rd world countries will stop issuing visa on arrival,” an X user speculated.

