'Will AI replace lawyers? Law intern asks to use ChatGPT for witness analysis, gets hard copies instead

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to make inroads across industries, the legal profession is grappling with its place in traditional workflows. A recent viral post by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra on Twitter has sparked a fresh wave of debate.(AP)

A recent viral post by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra on X has sparked a fresh wave of debate, after a law intern revealed he was prevented from using ChatGPT to analyse witness statements during an appeal case.

The intern, who was assisting with legal work, had proposed using the AI tool to help process and interpret complex witness testimonies. However, his mentor reportedly dismissed the idea and instead handed him a stack of hard copies, telling him to rely on “natural intelligence” over artificial intelligence.

“A law intern wanted to use Chat GPT to analyse witness statements for an appeal in my office. His mentor gave him hard copies to use natural Intelligence instead of artificial Intelligence [AI]!!!!,” Luthra wrote on X.

The post caught fire on social media, with many users, including legal professionals, weighing in on what it says about the current attitude toward technology in law.

How did X users react?

“AI can very well read and analyse hard copies as well. At times better than humans,” one user commented. “Law practitioners must embrace AI, not oppose it.”

Another responder shared a startling anecdote from the field, “In some prominent police stations in Telugu states, officers are reportedly using ChatGPT to prepare remand copies. Statements were being recorded and processed by AI, all without the accused knowing. It was saving typing time and the sections were also accurate, they said.”

Some took a more balanced view, noting the potential of AI when combined with human judgment.

“Natural intelligence combined with artificial intelligence is the way forward.”

“AI won’t replace lawyers, but lawyers who use AI will replace those who don’t, the next 5-7 years will prove this.”

The exchange has since opened a wider conversation about how, and when, AI should be integrated into legal processes. While some see it as a threat to tradition, ethics, or even job security, others argue that AI tools like ChatGPT can streamline research, improve drafting accuracy, and eliminate repetitive tasks.

