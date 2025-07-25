'Utterly shameful': Viral video of foreign tourist cleaning waterfall in Himachal sparks debate

A foreign tourist visiting Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, has caught attention online, not for sightseeing, but for picking up litter thrown by other visitors. In a video from a scenic Kangra waterfall, a foreign tourist is seen picking up plastic wrappers left by visitors.(@iNikhilsaini/X)

In a now-viral video, the tourist is seen collecting plastic wrappers left behind at a scenic waterfall. He calmly gathers the waste and throws it into a nearby dustbin, while others around him continue to ignore the mess.

The video was shared by @iNikhilsaini on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Shameful, a foreign tourist is more concerned about nature’s beauty while local tourists keep shamelessly littering such stunning places. No govt or administration is to be blamed.”

Kangra is a popular spot for both locals and tourists and is well known for its natural beauty, but visitors often leave behind piles of litter and plastic wrappers.

Check out the viral video here:

The viral clip was shared on July 24, 2024, and has since attracted 4.5 million views and numerous comments.

Internet reacts:

The quiet gesture by the visitor has stirred a wave of mixed reactions online.

One of the users, @shalabh_tanwar, commented, “Need a generational shift in the mindset. Teach your children that it is bad. I've seen people telling their kids to throw trash out of the car. Civic sense is zero amongst us.”

A second user, @upwalebhiya, commented, “Hence proved again, it’s not the Government's fault but Indians are the problem of littering in India.”

Another user, @I_am_Vedvrat, commented, “There's a reason Indian tourists are often shamed and looked down upon. It's not just to do with racism but also our pathetic behaviour and ‘chalta hai’ attitude.”

Some X users praised the tourist, saying his actions showed more responsibility than many locals. Others called the situation “shameful,” wondering why it takes someone from another country to clean up what should never have been left in the first place.