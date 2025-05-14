Polish woman awestruck as Blinkit delivers watermelon in 5 minutes: ‘India lives in the future’

A female tourist from Poland was awestruck by India's quick home delivery system via apps such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, among others. Taking to Instagram, Wiktoria, whose page is wiktoriawanders, shared a brief clip of how she ordered a watermelon for $.50 ( ₹42.58 approx) on Blinkit and got it delivered to her place within five minutes. (Also Read | Tourists blown away by airplane at iconic beach airport. Dramatic video goes viral) A Polish tourist shared a video as she enjoyed her watermelon in India.

Poland tourist stunned by quick deliveries in India

In the video, Wiktoria gave a glimpse of enjoying a watermelon as she sat on her bed. She sliced the fruit in half and enjoyed it with a spoon. The tourist also gave a peek at what other things she bought online, which included a mango and two bottles of water. The words in the video read, "India lives in the future. Like wdym I can order fruits for $0.50 and have it delivered to my door in 5 min?"

Tourist pens note after getting her food fast, cheap

A part of her caption read, "Can’t believe we don’t have that everywhere (face holding back tears emoji). (We do have it in Poland tho [relieved face and Poland flag emojis]). I love Indian apps (heart hands emoji). Day or night, I can order fruits, a cake, Uno, or literally any random thing I need (party popper emoji)."

"It saves so much time, prices are super fair, and I swear, no matter where you are, it’s at your door in 5 MINUTES!! (Raised hand emoji)," Wiktoria added. She wrote in the comments section. "I really thought I could eat the whole watermelon by myself…" The official page of Instamart wrote, "Hello ji."

Internet divided as they react to video

In the comments section, people gave divided opinions. A person wrote, "Poor delivery man, this won't even pay for a lollypop, let alone the gas and food." A comment read, "It's not the future, it tells us that educated youth are working for underpaid jobs." A person commented, "The audacity you people have after learning yoga, mindfulness, meditation, healing chakras from our culture, and then crying in the comment section. Madness."

An Instagram user wrote, "Sorry but why Americans are crying in comment section ooo I get it they have never seen fresh fruits and veggies." Another comment read, "It's wild how people in the comment section are jealous over fresh fruits." "You guys don't have that in the west?" asked another person. Another comment read, "Didi discovered Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart."

In India, apps including Dunzo, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Zepto, BigBasket, and Amazon Fresh make same-day deliveries, including deliveries within five to ten minutes.