Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway inauguration delayed, to open only by early 2026

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday informed Parliament that the much-awaited Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway is facing delays and is now likely to be completed between December 2025 and March 2026. An aerial view shows partially opened stretch of Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway in Hoskote.(AFP)

Also Read - Bengaluru roads flood after brief rain, commuters wade through knee-deep water. Video

What Gadkari said?

Replying to a question raised by Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said the ₹15,188-crore, 262-km greenfield expressway has been held up due to land acquisition issues in Karnataka, environmental clearances, and challenges of rock blasting near habitations in Tamil Nadu.

The minister outlined the progress of the project, stating that while Packages I to III have been completed, work on the remaining stretches is nearing completion. The key sections currently stand at:

Bethamangala–Byreddypalli (25 km) – 90% complete

Byreddypalli–Bangarupalem (31 km) – 70% complete

Gudipala–Walajahpet (24 km) – 88% complete

Once fully operational, the expressway will halve the travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai from six hours to three hours, significantly decongest NH-44 and NH-48, lower logistics costs, and boost trade and industry between the two southern metros.

Also Read - Bengaluru has 10,000 potholes, half repaired, permanent fixes underway: DK Shivakumar in Assembly

Gadkari also informed the House that detailed project reports (DPRs) are underway for two more key corridors—Bengaluru–Hyderabad (512 km) and Bengaluru–Pune (700 km)—as part of the Centre’s efforts to strengthen intercity connectivity and reduce logistics bottlenecks.

The expressway, designed for high-speed travel with limits reaching up to 120 kmph, has become a preferred route for commuters heading to KGF and eastern Karnataka. However, as its official launch is now delayed, and the absence of enforcement is leading to several violations, most notably, the illegal entry of two-wheelers, which are strictly prohibited.

Two-wheeler riders have reportedly been accessing the road by slipping through incomplete sections of the boundary wall, leading to several safety incidents. The NHAI has now requested clearance to deploy home guards at toll plazas and key vulnerable spots until the fencing is fully secured.