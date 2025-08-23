Bengaluru couple’s eco-friendly ‘breathing house’ with pond and hand pump wins internet

Bengaluru, known today for its skyline of high-rise offices, sprawling apartment blocks and congested roads, rarely allows for moments of stillness. Yet, in the midst of the chaos, one couple has created a space that embodies tranquillity and sustainability. Content creator Priyam Saraswat recently shared a house tour of their eco-friendly home, which has since gone viral, garnering over 1.3 million views. A unique eco-home in Bengaluru built with mud walls, earthen pots and natural light captured hearts online.(Instagram/@priyamsaraswat)

A tour that surprised the internet

The video begins with Saraswat greeting the couple outside their home. “It’s a beautiful house. Do you both live here?” he asks. The couple responds with a smile and a simple “Yes.”

Saraswat then requests, “Can I get a short house tour?” To which they readily reply, “Yeah, why not? Sure.”

The woman welcomes viewers into their world. “Welcome to our home. ‘Satya chitt’ means true consciousness. This is the house which we built keeping in mind that it enhances our consciousness.”

Walls that breathe

Pointing to the colourful glass embedded in the mud walls, Saraswat marvels, “These are the waste bottles used to build this mud wall. Colourful reflection on the backside.” He also notices a hand pump at the entrance, to which the man explains, “Yeah. We use the rain water. Very cool.”

Inside, the woman highlights a natural pond and mud walls that help balance temperature. “We say this is like a breathing house. All our walls are breathing. These are mud walls. Also helps in the temperature balance. We don't have an air conditioner. This is our dining table. We sit down and eat. That is a 150-year-old door we got from Rajasthan.”

Her husband adds, “We designed this place to enhance our meditation. A lot of layers of mud, earthen pots placed upside down on the roof, and a kitchen that blends tradition with modernity.”

Light, air and togetherness

As they head upstairs, Saraswat admires the skylight and pulley system. The woman shows him their family and children’s rooms, explaining, “We love to spend time together here. Very minimalistic.”

When asked if sustainability requires giving up comfort, she replies, “No, it’s as modern as any other house. Only the shift in thought is needed.” Her husband clarifies, “The natural elements we use require very little maintenance. That is another myth.”

The couple reveal that she is an entrepreneur while he works as an IT professional in Bengaluru. Saraswat concludes warmly, “You both have a beautiful house. I really loved it.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts

The caption on the viral clip reads, “Sustainable house in Bengaluru.” Social media users were quick to share their admiration. One user commented, “This is the kind of home I dream of building one day.” Another wrote, “The blend of tradition and modern living is so refreshing.” A third viewer added, “Imagine living in a house that literally breathes, it’s inspiring.”