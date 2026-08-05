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From school to engineering, here's how to choose the right laptop for your studies
Students have different laptop needs depending on their course. With Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 starting on August 7, these laptops are worth considering.
Published on: Aug 5, 2026, 16:00:31 IST
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Dell 15 (Previously Inspiron) Laptop, 14th Gen Intel Core i3/Core 3 100U Processor, 8GB, 512GB, Intel UHD Graphics, 15.6" FHD IPS 250nit Display, 12m Mcafee, Win 11 + MSO'24, Platinum Silver, 1.63kgView Details
₹54,990
Primebook 2 Pro (2026) | 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS Storage | 14.1-Inch FHD IPS Display | 14 Hours Battery | MediaTek Helio G99 | Android 15 (PrimeOS 3.0) | Backlit Keyboard | in-Built AI (Gray)View Details
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Athlon Silver 7120U Laptop 8GB LPDDR5 Ram, 512 GB SSD PCIe, Windows 11 Lifetime Validity,15.6" FHD Screen, AMD Radeon 610M, Silver, 1 Year Brand WarrantyView Details
Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 3-7320U, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 256GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm TN HD Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light LaptopView Details
ASUS Chromebook CX1405 (2026), Smartchoice,Intel N50 Processor, Intel UHD iGPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, FHD, 14" (35.5 cm), Chrome OS, Pure Grey, 1.39 Kg, CX1405CTA-S60622, 42WHrs, Thin & Light LaptopView Details
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.