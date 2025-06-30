Inside an Indore house where everything gleams in 24-carat gold: 'Even the sockets are gold'

It’s not every day that you step into a house where everything — from the furniture to the electrical sockets — gleams in pure gold. But that’s exactly what happened when Instagram content creator Priyam Saraswat visited a one-of-a-kind residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Known for showcasing unusual and extravagant homes across India, Saraswat’s latest video has captured the internet’s attention. A couple's lavish Indore home featuring 24-carat gold decor amazed internet.(Instagram/priyamsaraswat)

Gold, grandeur, and vintage cars

In the video, which has now amassed over 10 million views, Saraswat begins by seeking permission from the homeowners to explore their lavish estate. As the gates open, viewers are first greeted not by interiors, but by a jaw-dropping car collection featuring several luxurious vehicles, including a 1936 vintage Mercedes.

As the couple guides Saraswat through their home, the opulence is impossible to miss. “I can see a lot of gold,” Saraswat remarks, to which the man proudly replies, “This is our original 24-carat gold.” From decorative elements to even the electrical sockets, gold can be seen everywhere. In astonishment, Saraswat adds, “Even the sockets are made of gold.”

10 bedrooms and a growing empire

The couple reveals that the mansion contains ten bedrooms and also houses a gaushala (cow shelter) on the property grounds. When asked about his background, the homeowner shares an inspiring rags-to-riches story.

“We had just one petrol pump for a family of 25,” he recalls. “I realised survival will be tough… so I entered government contractorship. We make roads, bridges, and buildings for the government. We are making a 300-room hotel now. That’s my growth journey.”

Check out the clip here:

Internet reacts to the golden lifestyle

The video quickly captured the internet’s attention, drawing many comments. One user wrote, “This looks like something out of a movie.” Another commented, “Imagine living in a house where sockets are made of gold!” A third said, “Hope they’ve got strong security!”

“Respect to their hustle,” remarked one viewer, while another joked, “Even my dreams aren’t this fancy.” Some users also praised the man’s work ethic, saying, “From one petrol pump to a hotel empire, that’s truly inspiring.”