Inside Kerala’s unique house: Man turns Ambassador car, Bajaj scooter into home decor pieces. Watch

People often infuse their unique personalities into their home decor, making their living spaces reflect their tastes and creativity. An Instagram user, Priyam Saraswat, gives glimpses of such houses, and the latest one on his list is a truly unique house. Located in Kerala, the house is decorated with spare parts from bikes and cars. A glimpse of a unique house in Kerala. (Instagram/@priyamsaraswat)

“House of a Riding enthusiast in Kerala, India,” Saraswat wrote as he shared the video. It opens with him asking the homeowner's permission to tour the house. As they enter, the first thing that surprises him is a seating arrangement made using an Ambassador car.

They visit the other parts of the house to look at more unique decor items like a light made from a Bajaj scooter handle or a sofa created using a scooter.

Take a look at the mind-blowing house here:

How did social media users react?

“I must say, till now, this is the best home shown among all. It's not just innovative; it has been created with so much of a dream, passion, zeal and tremendous hard work. Priyam, you also deserve a dam good pat on your back,” praised an Instagram user. Another added, “OMG... every time I think we have seen it all, you bring something so so unique... Amazing guy.”

A third expressed, “Of all the amazing houses you have toured so far, this one truly touches a chord - his passion brought to life through his life’s blood and sweat.” A fourth wrote, “Love the quirkiness of this home, so unique.”

About Priyam Saraswat:

An IIT graduate, Saraswat runs an Instagram page with over 1.1 million followers. During his travels between India and the US, he amazes his followers by giving tours of unique and unusual houses.

What are your thoughts on this house designed using spare parts from cars and bikes?