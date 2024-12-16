Bengaluru's glass house amazes the internet with its cutting-edge design: 'Absolutely breathtaking'

A video of the "Crystal Hall," a glass house in Bengaluru, has captured the internet's attention with its ingenious design and architectural brilliance. Nestled in the surroundings of Angalapura, this two-storey, 30-foot-tall masterpiece is the brainchild of architect Thomas Abraham. Content creator Priyam Saraswat recently shared an enchanting tour of the property, with Abraham himself providing insights into the innovative ideas behind its eco-friendly and striking design. Bengaluru's Crystal Hall amazed internet with its eco-friendly design and stunning architecture.(Instagram/priyamsaraswat)

Spanning an impressive 850 square metres, Crystal Hall is surrounded by vibrant orchards and woods, creating a flourishing ecosystem that supports local wildlife. The property exemplifies sustainable living, featuring residential windmill towers that generate backup power and channel excess energy back into the grid.

Innovative design meets nature

The Crystal Hall boasts double-layered, high-performance glass, providing exceptional thermal insulation and reducing the reliance on artificial heating and cooling systems. The video also showcased a variety of stunning features, including a well-like swimming pool, a grand gallery, a lion sculpture inspired by The Chronicles of Narnia, a sunken living room, and a terrace offering panoramic views. Inside, the dining and bedroom spaces are designed to merge functionality with unparalleled aesthetics.

Watch the clip here:

"A glass house with elegant design in Bengaluru," the video caption read.

Internet's reaction

The video has left social media users spellbound, sparking a flood of admiration and praise for the property's unique design and harmony with nature.

One user marvelled, “This is not just a house; it’s a piece of art. The blend of modern design with natural surroundings is simply stunning!”

Another commented, “Thomas Abraham’s vision is incredible. The use of glass for both beauty and functionality is genius.”

“Living here must feel like being in a dream,” another user remarked, while someone else noted, “The windmill tower concept is so innovative. Hats off to the architect!”

Some users shared their wish to visit the property in person, with one writing, “Bengaluru has outdone itself with this gem!”