Man claims he was once a Bengaluru techie, now begs on streets. Viral video stirs the internet

A man, who claims to have worked as an engineer for a leading tech firm, has recently been seen begging on the streets of Bengaluru, drawing attention on social media. The story gained traction when a content creator posted a series of videos documenting the man's distressing condition. The man who claimed he was once a techie was spotted in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. (Instagram/sharath_yuvaraja_official)

Although HT.com was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage has resonated with many online, prompting widespread concern and discussion.

From techie to begging on the streets

In the videos shared by Sharath Yuvaraj on Instagram, the man, dressed in a red T-shirt and appearing dishevelled, is seen speaking incoherently about a range of topics, from philosophical theories by David Hume to Albert Einstein's work. He claimed to have worked in Frankfurt in Germany and later at a well-known tech consulting firm in Bengaluru, located in Sattva Global City, formerly known as Global Village Tech Park.

The man spoke about the devastating loss of his parents, which, according to him, led to his descent into alcoholism. Sharath, who uploaded the videos, indicated that the man was first seen on south Bengaluru's Jayanagarand later, in ano ther spot in the same locality, in an intoxicated state and refusing assistance. Despite contacting a local NGO, Sharath was informed that any action would require police involvement, complicating the possibility of immediate help.

Watch one of the videos here:

Here's how the internet reacted:

The series of videos has sparked a widespread online conversation, with many users expressing their sadness and concern in the comments section.

One user commented, “This is such a tragic situation; we need more resources for people suffering from mental health issues.” Another added, “It’s heart-wrenching to see someone who was once part of the tech world end up in this state.”

Others expressed frustration with the lack of timely intervention. “How can we let this happen? We need more than just awareness; we need action,” one person wrote, while another stated, “It's time for the authorities to step in and help people like him before it’s too late.” Some shared personal stories of witnessing similar situations, with one writing, "I’ve seen this happen too many times in my city. We need to ensure that people who fall through the cracks get the help they need."

