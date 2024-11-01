Doctor trolled for handing condom to beggar with baby. Internet says ‘vile video’

An Indian man has done the impossible - he has managed to unite social media in outrage against one video. While X is a deeply divisive place, where a simple statement has been known to start wars, the man’s act of handing a condom to a beggar woman managed to enrage everyone who came across his video. A doctor filmed himself handing a condom to a beggar.(X/@Docsauravsingh)

The man who pulled the distasteful stunt goes by Duryodhan on the social media platform X, where his bio states he is a doctor. His handle name is “Docsauravsingh”.

On October 31, the day of Diwali, he shared a video captioned “Best way to help roadside beggars.”

The video shows him walking up to a beggar woman sitting with a toddler on a sidewalk. The woman holds out her hand, hoping for alms, but the doctor hands her the condom instead. To make things worse, a toddler seated next to her also tries to grab the contraceptive, hoping to see what his mother had received.

“Best way to help and uplift roadside beggars with child,” the doctor wrote while sharing the video on X, adding the hashtags #DiwaliCelebration and #Dhanteras.

“Vile and insensitive video”

The doctor said he wanted to make a statement about people having children when they cannot afford to educate and feed them. However, everyone who watched the video agreed that his way of going about it was offensive, distasteful and unnecessarily mean - especially on the festive occasion of Diwali.

“Wtf is wrong with you?” asked one person in the comments section.

“What a vile and insensitive video. Did you not feel any shame or empathy making it?” another questioned.

“This is extremely inappropriate and offensive. You made a content out of her suffering. You used it without CONSENT . As a doctor or responsible citizen , Do you think it's okay to shame her for fun? It's shameful enough for anyone , but it's rather disappointing from a doctor,” X user Koushik Chatterjee opined.

“If lack of empathy had a video, then this would be it, your intentions were correct but the way you executed only shows your lack of empathy,” read one more comment under the video, which has racked up thousands of views on X.