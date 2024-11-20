An ultra-luxury home inside Gurgaon’s most expensive society wows the internet. Watch

A viral video has offered a rare glimpse into a home inside India’s most expensive residential society. Shared by content creator Priyam Saraswat, the video showcases the ultra-luxurious apartment at DLF Camellias in Gurgaon. Known for housing Delhi NCR’s top businessmen, CEOs, and high-net-worth individuals, Camellias stands as one of India’s most elite addresses. Step inside a house in DLF Camellias, India's most expensive society(Instagram/@priyamsaraswat)

A Gurgaon-based architect invited Priyam Saraswat to step inside her sprawling residence in DLF Camellias. Her house tour has left the internet stunned.

Inside DLF Camellias

The architect explained that she shares the apartment with her businessman husband and their son, who is currently studying in New York.

The double doors to the apartment open into an entrance foyer where guests are greeted with mirror artwork on the walls and golden planters bringing a bit of greenery inside. The architect explained that the apartment is structured into the “public part” used for entertaining guests and the “private part” which houses the bedrooms.

The biggest part of the house comes with a 72-foot glass-front balcony. This is where the family does most of their entertaining - the massive room has a dining table, a formal sitting area and a more informal couch where family members can catch up and relax together.

“Very minimalistic, very sparse, very muted colours,” is how the architect described the interior decor.

She explained that the 72-foot balcony can accommodate close to 50 people. The balcony overlooks a swimming pool and trees that are a welcome sight in the concrete jungle that is Gurgaon.

The massive luxury apartment also has a master bedroom, a second bedroom, a bar area, a working space - all beautifully appointed.

Watch the video below:

The Camellias by DLF is perhaps most famous as the luxury housing project where apartments have been sold for as high as ₹100 crore. Located in one of Gurgaon’s most upscale neighbourhoods, this project has recorded some of the highest property sale prices in Delhi NCR.