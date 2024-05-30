Lenskart’s co-founder Peyush Bansal, Dhanuka family members register luxury flats worth 100 cr at DLF's The Camellias

Conveyance deeds of four super luxury apartments worth ₹106.4 crore have been registered separately in DLF’s uber luxury project ‘The Camellias’ in Gurugram. The buyers of these apartments are Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal; Rahul Dhanuka, joint managing director, Dhanuka Agritech; Ram Gopal Agarwal, group chairman and founder at Dhanuka Agritech Ltd and Harsh Dhanuka, executive director, alliances and supply at Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, documents accessed by IndexTap have shown. Conveyance deeds of four super luxury apartments worth more than ₹ 100 crore were registered in DLF’s uber luxury project ‘The Camellias’ in Gurugram

Peyush Bansal has registered the conveyance deed for an apartment of size 7361 sq ft (super area) and paid a stamp duty of ₹1.89 crore, the documents showed. The apartment comes with four car parkings. The conveyance deed was registered on April 29, the documents showed.

Rahul Dhanuka has also registered his apartment worth ₹24.31 crore on April 18, the documents showed. A stamp duty of ₹1.70 crore was paid by him. The conveyance deed was executed on April 18, 2024. The apartment’s size is 7361 sq ft and comes with four car parkings, the documents showed.

Ram Gopal Agarwal and Urmila Dhanuka have also registered their apartment worth ₹22.55 crore after paying a stamp duty of ₹1.35 crore on April 26, 2024, the documents showed. The apartment size is 7361 sq ft and comes with four car parkings.

Harsh Dhanuka has executed the conveyance deed of his apartment in the same complex worth ₹32.52 crore and paid a stamp duty of ₹2.27 crore on it. The conveyance deed was registered on April 23, 2024. This is for a 9419 sq ft (super area) apartment that comes with five car parkings, the documents showed.

There was no response from Bansal, the Dhanuka family or DLF.

How much does an apartment in The Camellias cost today?

Sources said that these real estate transactions registered recently pertain to housing units bought between 2015 to 2022. The market rate for these apartments today is around ₹75,000 per sq ft. The starting rentals for Camellias for the smallest apartment starts at ₹11 lakh per month for an unfurnished apartment and ₹14 lakh for a furnished one, they said.

These uber luxury apartments (The Camellias) in Gurgaon were sold by the developer as bare-shell units back in 2014 at a rate of ₹22,500 per sq. ft.

DLF recently announced that it would be launching its next super luxury project in Gurugram in the third quarter of this year where the starting price would be around ₹50 crore.



“Having built on the Camellias story in Gurugram we are now ready to forge ahead with Lux5 in Q3, 2024 and the price points are expected to be reasonably higher, much higher than Magnolias which is currently trading around ₹40 crore. The Lux 5 project is also expected to be more luxurious than Camellias. It will be a ‘Only by Invitation’ product,” DLF Home Developers Joint Managing Director Aakash Ohri had said.

The project will comprise over 400 apartments and have an estimated revenue potential of around ₹25,000 crore.

Last year, a flat in The Camellias sold for around ₹114 crore in the secondary (re-sale) market. Earlier this year, a 10,000 sq ft apartment at The Camellias by DLF in Gurgaon's posh Golf Course Road was sold for ₹95 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix had shown.

The Camellias in Gurugram were sold by DLF as bare shell luxury housing units in 2014 at a rate of ₹22,500 per sq ft. After two resale transactions worth more than ₹100 crore, real estate consultants active in Gurugram said that the deal has narrowed the price difference of properties in Delhi and Gurugram.

Demand for ultra-luxury homes continues to rise with most high net worth individuals purchasing these properties for investment, personal use, or both. A report by Anarock shows 58 ultra-luxury homes priced above ₹40 crore were sold across seven major cities till November 2023, accumulating a total sales value of ₹4,063 crore. Mumbai led the way with 53 of these opulent properties.