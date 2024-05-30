 Lenskart’s co-founder Peyush Bansal, Dhanuka family members register luxury flats worth ₹100 cr at DLF's The Camellias - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lenskart’s co-founder Peyush Bansal, Dhanuka family members register luxury flats worth 100 cr at DLF's The Camellias

ByVandana Ramnani
May 30, 2024 05:44 PM IST

Peyush Bansal, Ram Gopal Agarwal, group chairman and founder at Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, two others register luxury properties in DLF's The Camellias in Gurugram

Conveyance deeds of four super luxury apartments worth 106.4 crore have been registered separately in DLF’s uber luxury project ‘The Camellias’ in Gurugram. The buyers of these apartments are Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal; Rahul Dhanuka, joint managing director, Dhanuka Agritech; Ram Gopal Agarwal, group chairman and founder at Dhanuka Agritech Ltd and Harsh Dhanuka, executive director, alliances and supply at Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, documents accessed by IndexTap have shown.

Conveyance deeds of four super luxury apartments worth more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore were registered in DLF’s uber luxury project ‘The Camellias’ in Gurugram
Conveyance deeds of four super luxury apartments worth more than 100 crore were registered in DLF’s uber luxury project ‘The Camellias’ in Gurugram

Also Read: MakeMyTrip’s Deep Kalra, Den Network's Sameer Manchanda own luxury flats in DLF's The Camellias in Gurugram

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Peyush Bansal has registered the conveyance deed for an apartment of size 7361 sq ft (super area) and paid a stamp duty of 1.89 crore, the documents showed. The apartment comes with four car parkings. The conveyance deed was registered on April 29, the documents showed.

Also Read: Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal buys land in Delhi’s Mehrauli for 50 crore

Rahul Dhanuka has also registered his apartment worth 24.31 crore on April 18, the documents showed. A stamp duty of 1.70 crore was paid by him. The conveyance deed was executed on April 18, 2024. The apartment’s size is 7361 sq ft and comes with four car parkings, the documents showed.

Ram Gopal Agarwal and Urmila Dhanuka have also registered their apartment worth 22.55 crore after paying a stamp duty of 1.35 crore on April 26, 2024, the documents showed. The apartment size is 7361 sq ft and comes with four car parkings.

Harsh Dhanuka has executed the conveyance deed of his apartment in the same complex worth 32.52 crore and paid a stamp duty of 2.27 crore on it. The conveyance deed was registered on April 23, 2024. This is for a 9419 sq ft (super area) apartment that comes with five car parkings, the documents showed.

There was no response from Bansal, the Dhanuka family or DLF.

Also Read: DLF sells all 795 apartments in new luxury project in Gurugram for 5,590 crore within three days of launch

How much does an apartment in The Camellias cost today?

Sources said that these real estate transactions registered recently pertain to housing units bought between 2015 to 2022. The market rate for these apartments today is around 75,000 per sq ft. The starting rentals for Camellias for the smallest apartment starts at 11 lakh per month for an unfurnished apartment and 14 lakh for a furnished one, they said.

These uber luxury apartments (The Camellias) in Gurgaon were sold by the developer as bare-shell units back in 2014 at a rate of 22,500 per sq. ft.

DLF recently announced that it would be launching its next super luxury project in Gurugram in the third quarter of this year where the starting price would be around 50 crore. 

“Having built on the Camellias story in Gurugram we are now ready to forge ahead with Lux5 in Q3, 2024 and the price points are expected to be reasonably higher, much higher than Magnolias which is currently trading around 40 crore. The Lux 5 project is also expected to be more luxurious than Camellias. It will be a ‘Only by Invitation’ product,” DLF Home Developers Joint Managing Director Aakash Ohri had said. 

The project will comprise over 400 apartments and have an estimated revenue potential of around 25,000 crore.

Also Read: DLF to launch real estate projects with 36,000 crore sales potential in Gurugram, Mumbai and Goa this year

Last year, a flat in The Camellias sold for around 114 crore in the secondary (re-sale) market. Earlier this year, a 10,000 sq ft apartment at The Camellias by DLF in Gurgaon's posh Golf Course Road was sold for 95 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix had shown.

Also Read: DLF flat in Gurugram sold for 95 crore. Here are the details

The Camellias in Gurugram were sold by DLF as bare shell luxury housing units in 2014 at a rate of 22,500 per sq ft. After two resale transactions worth more than 100 crore, real estate consultants active in Gurugram said that the deal has narrowed the price difference of properties in Delhi and Gurugram.

Demand for ultra-luxury homes continues to rise with most high net worth individuals purchasing these properties for investment, personal use, or both. A report by Anarock shows 58 ultra-luxury homes priced above 40 crore were sold across seven major cities till November 2023, accumulating a total sales value of 4,063 crore. Mumbai led the way with 53 of these opulent properties.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vandana Ramnani

    Vandana Ramnani is editor, real estate, HT Digital. She has reported extensively on residential and commercial real estate. She can be reached at vandana.ramnani@htdigital.in

News / Real Estate / Lenskart’s co-founder Peyush Bansal, Dhanuka family members register luxury flats worth 100 cr at DLF's The Camellias
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On