DLF sells all 795 apartments in new luxury project in Gurugram for 5,590 crore within three days of launch

DLF, a listed real estate company, said on May 9 that it had sold all 795 apartments for ₹5,590 crore within three days of the launch of its new luxury housing project in Gurugram on the back of robust housing demand. DLF, a listed real estate company, said on May 9 that it had sold all 795 apartments for ₹ 5,590 crore within three days of the launch of its new luxury housing project in Gurugram

In a regulatory filing, the company said that its latest luxury residential project DLF Privana West had achieved “a remarkable sellout valued at approximately ₹5,590 crore, within 3 days." The new project is spread over 12.57-acre and comprises 795 apartments.

Both 'DLF Privana West' and 'DLF Privana South' are part of 116-acre 'DLF Privana' township located in Sector 76 and 77. “The project spans around 12.572 acres (~5.087 hectares), forming an integral part of ‘DLF Privana’, an integrated ecosystem sprawling across around 116.296 acres (47.063 Hectares),” the company said.

Comprising 795 residences across five towers, DLF Privana West comprises 4BHK apartments and penthouses. These are situated amidst the backdrop of the Aravalli Range and offer a panoramic vista and are located close to the forthcoming Safari Park, the company said in a regulatory filing.

About the project

After the overwhelming success of DLF Privana's inaugural project DLF Privana South in January, ‘DLF Privana West’ "emerges as the next chapter in this story, meticulously designed to cater to discerning homebuyers' aspirations for spacious, luxurious abodes within a vibrant, well-connected community,” said Aakash Ohri, Jt. Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd.

Anticipation for this project transcended borders, with a substantial portion of buyers comprising NRIs, he said.

"Our aspiration with DLF Privana and its associated projects is to emulate the success of DLF5, by curating an integrated ecosystem of luxury residences amidst abundant greenery, fulfilling the most coveted lifestyle requisites," he said.

The homes are tailored to meet the evolving needs of growing families, combining luxury with practicality. Each 4BHK unit comes with three car parks, while penthouses feature four, the company said.

The housing units come with a floor-to-floor heights of 3.4 meters for 4 BHKs and 4 meters for penthouses, the company said.

In March last year, DLF sold 1,137 luxury apartments, priced ₹7 crore and above, in its housing project in Gurugram for over ₹8,000 crore within 3 days.

DLF has developed more than 158 real estate projects. DLF Group has 215 million square feet of future development potential across residential and commercial segments. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 42 million square feet.