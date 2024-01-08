DLF sells luxury residences in Privana South in Gurugram for over 7,200 crore ahead of official launch

Real estate major DLF said on January 8 that it has sold more than 1000 luxury housing units that are part of its latest offering Privana South in Gurugram, for ₹7200 crore, within three days of pre-launch. Real estate major DLF said on January 8 that it has sold more than 1000 luxury housing units that are part of its latest offering Privana South in Gurugram, for ₹ 7200 crore within three days of pre-launch

In a regulatory filing, DLF announced "pre-formal launch sales of approximately ₹7,200 crore for its latest luxury residential development, DLF Privana South in Gurugram."

Spread across about 25 acres (about 10 hectares) in Sectors 76 and 77, Gurugram, this luxury residential offering by DLF was sold out within 72 hours, in its pre-launch phase, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In 2023, the company had launched a high-rise luxury housing project The Arbour after almost a decade that had witnessed pre-formal launch sales of more than ₹8,000 crore. It was sold out completely before the official launch.

The enclave will comprise 1,113 luxury residences across seven towers. These would be 4 BHK apartments and penthouses. ‘DLF Privana South’ will be part of a larger development, DLF Privana spread over approximately 116 acres in Sectors 76 and 77, the company said.

The project offers views of the verdant Aravalli Range and in the vicinity of the upcoming Safari Park spread over 10,000 acres.

“DLF Privana South is the latest addition to our esteemed portfolio of luxury residences. The swift pre-launch sellout serves as a testament to the increasing demand for high-rise luxury developments by DLF, delivering the highly aspirational DLF lifestyle. To discourage bulk bookings, each buyer was allotted only one unit, with about 25% of the sales coming from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and a booking amount of ₹50 lakh, as opposed to the industry standard of ₹10 lakh,” said Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd.

He said that DLF Privana South is set to redefine benchmarks in luxury living space, adding the project signifies our entry into this region, emerging as the new focal point of the city amid the convergence of flourishing businesses.

The project is strategically located near the confluence of Southern Peripheral Road, NH-48, NPR (Dwarka Expressway) and CPR, it offers swift accessibility to key city hubs and beyond, surrounded by well-developed infrastructure, including offices, schools, 5-star hotels, and golf courses.

The project has been designed by ARCOP. The interiors emphasise luxury, featuring expansive 9’9” -wide large decks and lofty 3.4-meter floor-to-floor heights, offering panoramic views of both the Aravalli range and the vibrant Gurugram skyline. Its 472-meter frontage along a 60-meter sector road has been purposefully designed to enhance air circulation, increase visibility, maximise natural light, and provide exceptional connectivity, the company said in its regulatory filing.