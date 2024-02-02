 Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal buys land in Delhi’s Mehrauli for ₹50 crore - Hindustan Times
News / Real Estate / Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal buys land in Delhi’s Mehrauli for 50 crore

Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal buys land in Delhi’s Mehrauli for 50 crore

ByVandana Ramnani
Feb 02, 2024 05:04 PM IST

Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of the online food delivery firm, Zomato has bought a plot in Delhi’s Mehrauli area for 50 crore, documents shared by CRE Matrix showed.

The buyer has paid a stamp duty of 3.50 crore on the deal, the documents showed.

The freehold land (property which is "free from hold" of any entity besides the owner) spread across 2.53 acres is located in village Dera Mandi in tehsil Mehrauli.

The deal was registered on September 1, 2024.

Goyal did not respond to a query sent by HT Digital.

In March 2023, Goyal had bought a 2.5 acre land parcel in Mehrauli from Luxalon Building Pvt Ltd for 29 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix had showed.

Goyal is an IIT Delhi alumnus. He started his career with Bain & Company. He started Foodiebay in 2008 in collaboration with Pankaj Chaddah and founded Zomato a year later.

As many as 71% rich Indians want to invest in property in the next two years and capital appreciation is the primary driver for real estate investment. Capital appreciation has overtaken lifestyle upgrade as the primary motivation for real estate investment, signaling the return of investors to the market, said the annual Luxury Outlook Survey 2024 conducted by India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR).

Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal had purchased a house in Delhi’s upmarket Neeti Bagh locality, for 18 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix had showed. The sale deed was executed in his name on May 19, 2023.

