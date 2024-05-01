 Conveyance deeds of four uber luxury apartments worth ₹127 crore registered in DLF’s project The Camellias in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
Conveyance deeds of four uber luxury apartments worth 127 crore registered in DLF's project The Camellias in Gurugram

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2024 09:16 PM IST

Buyers of these super luxury apartments by DLF in Gurugram include MakeMyTrip’s Deep Karla, Den Network's Sameer Manchanda and Ashish Gurnani of Assago Group

Conveyance deeds of four properties worth 127 crore have been registered in DLF’s uber luxury project ‘The Camellias’ in Gurugram. The buyers of these apartments are MakeMyTrip’s Deep Karla, Den Network's Sameer Manchanda and Ashish Gurnani of Assago Group, documents accessed by IndexTap have shown.

Conveyance deeds of four properties worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>127 crore have been registered in DLF’s uber luxury project ‘The Camellias’ in Gurugram.
Conveyance deeds of four properties worth 127 crore have been registered in DLF's uber luxury project 'The Camellias' in Gurugram.

Deep Kalra and his family have bought a 7430 sq ft apartment for 46.25 crore and paid a stamp duty of 2.77 crore. The apartment comes with four car parkings. The conveyance deed was registered on March 4, the documents showed.

There was no response from his office.

Ashish Gurnani and family have bought two 7430 sq ft apartments for 21.75 crore each and paid a stamp duty of 1.30 and 1.08 crore, respectively. The apartment comes with four car parkings each. These were registered on March 13. Gurnani could not be reached, the documents showed. 

Sameer Manchanda, chairman and managing director at Den Networks Ltd and his family have bought a 10,813 sq ft apartment for 37.83 crore and paid a stamp duty of 2.27 crore. The apartment comes with five car parkings. The unit was registered on March 19, 2024, the documents showed.

DLF did not respond to HT Digital's queries.

Housing units in DLF Camellias were launched in 2014 at around 22000 per sq ft. The average base selling price today is between 65,000 to 85,000 per sq ft depending on the floor height and starting price is approximately 70 crore, local brokers said.

The biggest deal in 2023 was a re-trade/resale deal of an 11000 sq f. unit that sold for 114 crore, local brokers said.

Rentals at The Camellias start from 10.5 lakh per month for an unfurnished apartment and 14 lakh for a furnished one, brokers said.

News / Real Estate / Conveyance deeds of four uber luxury apartments worth 127 crore registered in DLF's project The Camellias in Gurugram
