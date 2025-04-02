Sneak peek inside India's first 3D-printed villa in Pune: 'This is insane technology'

An Instagram video has revealed the inside of India'as first 3D printed villa in Pune and the clip has captivated users across social media. Shared by content creator Priyam Saraswat, the video offers a sneak peek inside the massive 2000-square feet house built using 3D technology. India's first 3D-printed villa in Pune, created by Godrej Properties and Tvasta Engineering,(Instagram/priyamsaraswat)

Saraswat was offered a tour of the Godrej Eden Estate project in Maan Hinjewadi, Pune which was launched in June 2024 and was built in just four months. In the video, the project's director explained that the house was not built but entirely printed by a machine which was mounted on the location.

Take a look at the video here:

"You have a really large printer that you mount in this particular plot. That printer prints this villa. As per the design, the concrete that we are using has a composition of its own. These layers have formed because there is one machine that has been pumping concrete in layer by layers all along the villa. Each layer is being put with some offset, which gives this sloppy effect. Each outer wall is 2 layers, and there is a hollow space. The hollow space is used for putting ducts, pipes, and wires," he said.

The villa created by Godrej Properties in partnership with Tvasta Engineering, a Chennai-based startup offers an innovative approach to construction which eliminates waste and offers unqique designs. While more expensive that traditional construction, experts say 3D-printed construction can significantly construction time and offer long-term cost efficiencies.

Many users said they impressed by the "crazy" 3D technology used to create the house. "This is absolutely new technology I have never ever seen it or heard about it. Incredible work," said one user.

(Also read: Massage chairs to nap rooms: Woman gives sneak peek into Google's Gurgaon office)

Another wrote, “God damn where are we heading! Innovation and Technology at its best.” A third user expressed their surprise by saying, "This is insane level of technology."