Bengaluru metro guard falls on yellow line tracks after '16-hour shift', rescued before train arrival: Report

A Bengaluru Metro security guard narrowly escaped a life-threatening accident after falling onto the tracks at Ragigudda station on the newly launched Yellow Line. The Yellow Line, a 19.143-km elevated corridor connecting RV Road in Jayanagar to Bommasandra via Electronic City.(X/@WF_Watcher)

The incident, which took place around 11.10 am on Monday, raised fresh concerns over staff working conditions and passenger safety at Namma Metro stations.

According to officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the 52-year-old guard was on duty at platform number 2 when he slipped and fell onto the electrified tracks, The Hindu reported.

Fortunately, a quick-thinking colleague stationed on platform number 1 immediately activated the Emergency Trip Switch (ETS), cutting off power to the tracks. A passenger on the platform also rushed to assist in pulling the guard to safety.

“An incoming train was halted, and services were briefly disrupted for about six minutes as a safety measure. The security guard did not suffer any injuries and is safe,” a BMRCL official told The Hindu.

Following the incident, the guard was relieved from duty. An internal inquiry has been initiated to investigate how he was assigned such long hours, as another BMRCL official confirmed to the publication that the guard had worked nearly 16 hours with only a short rest break before returning to duty. The station manager has also been questioned as part of the inquiry.

In the wake of the accident and increased footfall on the new Yellow Line, BMRCL has begun implementing safety upgrades. On August 20, new safety barricades were installed at the RV Road interchange station to prevent accidental falls. RV Road is now the second station after Majestic to be equipped with such railings.

