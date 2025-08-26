Bengaluru courts targeted by bomb threat emails, cybercrime probe underway: Report

Multiple bomb threat emails targeting the Karnataka High Court (HC) and the Court of Small Causes in Bengaluru last week have prompted heightened security and an ongoing cybercrime investigation. The bomb threats to the Bengaluru courts, linked to previous incidents, prompted FIRs under IT and criminal intimidation laws, with authorities tracing the digital trail. (ANI Photo)

On August 22, an email from the ID bhagwanthmann@yandex.com was sent to the High Court’s Registrar General, claiming that explosives had been planted in the court premises. The message also referenced a Tamil Nadu political party and made inflammatory remarks involving caste and religion, a report by The Times of India said.

Just hours later, at 2:30 pm, the Court of Small Causes received a separate threat from rajagiri\_marudhayan@outlook.com, alleging that Royal Demolition Explosive (RDX) and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosives had been placed inside a judge’s chamber, the report stated.

Police confirmed that this is not the first such scare. Similar emails were received by the High Court in June from different IDs. Owing to the repeated nature of these threats, the investigation has now been handed over to the cybercrime wing of the Central CEN Crime police station, the report added.

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered under the Information Technology Act and sections 351 (criminal intimidation) and 353 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities believed the suspects used VPNs and international servers to mask their identities, said the report.

Security has been stepped up at both court complexes, and cyber experts are working with law enforcement to trace the digital trail. Investigators said all angles, including possible attempts to disrupt court functioning, are being examined.