Akasa Air launches daily non-stop flights from Bengaluru to Phuket from Oct 1: Report

Akasa Air is expanding its international footprint with the introduction of daily non-stop flights between Bengaluru and Phuket, beginning October 1, 2025. Travelers can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on flight tickets from Bengaluru to Phuket using the promo code FLYMORE. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo)

The move is set to enhance direct connectivity from South India to one of Thailand’s most popular island destinations. This marks the airline’s second India-Phuket route, complementing its existing daily service from Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru metro guard falls on yellow line tracks after '16-hour shift', rescued before train arrival: Report

Travellers can now book tickets via Akasa’s official website, mobile app, or authorised platforms. The airline is also offering a limited-time 20 per cent discount on bookings with the promo code FLYMORE, according to a report by the Economic Times.

As per the flight schedule, Flight QP 623 will depart Bengaluru at 6:25 am and arrive in Phuket at 12:40 pm. The return leg, Flight QP 624, will leave Phuket at 1:40 pm and land in Bengaluru by 4:40 pm. Both flights will operate daily.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru to undergo major civic revamp as city gets five new corporations from September 2

Akasa Air highlighted Phuket’s continued popularity among Indian leisure travellers and said the new route will also promote cultural exchange and regional tourism. The expansion is part of the airline’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence across the SAARC and ASEAN regions.

ALSO READ | ‘End public suffering, whatever it takes’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacts to Bengaluru’s BBMP overhaul

Currently, Akasa serves 24 domestic and six international destinations, including Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait City. Since its launch in August 2022, the airline has flown over 20 million passengers and operates a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with 226 more on order as part of its aggressive growth plan.