Bengaluru traffic police announce 50% discount on pending fines from August 23, valid till Sept 12

In a move to encourage citizens to clear their pending traffic dues, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have announced a limited-time 50 per cent discount on all outstanding traffic fines. The offer will be valid from August 23 to September 12, a press note stated. With prior similar initiatives of announcing 50 per cent discounts on traffic fines yielding significant responses, this is a chance for motorists to clear their records affordably in Bengaluru. (HT Photo)

Motorists with pending challans can avail of the rebate by paying half the original fine amount during this period.

How to pay pending traffic fines in Bengaluru?

Here is how one can view and pay the pending traffic fines:

– Payment can be made through the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app.

– Payment can be made through the BTP ASTraM app introduced by the Bangalore Traffic Division.

– Payments can be paid by providing your vehicle registration number at the nearest traffic police station.

– Payments can be made at the Traffic Management Centre.

– Details can be obtained and payment can be made on the Karnataka One or Bangalore One websites as well.

The move is expected to help citizens settle long-pending dues without facing legal action. Similar drives in the past have seen significant public response and helped recover large sums in unpaid fines.

Motorists are encouraged to check for any pending challans on their vehicle registration numbers and take advantage of the offer before it ends on September 12.

₹ 5.6 crore collected in Bengaluru from 50% discount on traffic fines in 2023

A similar 50 per cent discount on pending fines was offered by the Bengaluru traffic police back in 2023, during which they collected more than ₹5.6 crore in payments. Bengaluru residents had responded swiftly to the discount offer, clearing over 2 lakh traffic violations during the drive.