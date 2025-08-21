Bengaluru commuters celebrate return of bike-taxis on social media, share relief and excitement

Public reactions started pouring in after bike‑taxi services were resumed in Bengaluru as of August 21, with platforms like Uber and Rapido back on the road after a two‑month hiatus following a state‑level ban enforced in June. Bike-taxis back in Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court deemed the ban legally untenable, allowing ride-hailing apps to restart operations. (HT Archive)

The Karnataka High Court recently called the ban “thin” and “legally untenable,” upholding the right of operators to their livelihood and urging the government to work toward a clear regulatory framework.

Following the ruling, Uber and Rapido promptly restarted operations, while Ola has yet to follow suit.

The court has also requested that drivers not face penalties in the meantime, and the next hearing is scheduled for September 22, 2025.

On social media, users have expressed relief at the return of this popular, affordable mode of commute, especially helpful in severe traffic. Several celebrated the move, with one Bengaluru resident commenting: “My wallet can finally breathe,” to a post on Reddit.

“Its back and i rode today , got confronted by 3 difft auto annas , they were angry by seeing my driver riding Rapido but didn't yell at me and thankfully my driver was very fluent in Kannada and he was to talk them out. They apparently identified us by seeing the rapido icon of my captain's phone . CRAZY,” Another user said.

“Booked a Rapido bike after so long…..feels good to be back,” a commuter posted. “Felt so good to finally hop on one again instead of waiting forever for autos. Quick, cheap, and honestly the best way to dodge Bengaluru traffic,” he added.