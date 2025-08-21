Bengaluru Urban ranks among India's top 5 districts for diesel generator air pollution, reveals study

Bengaluru Urban has been named one of the top five districts in India with the highest air pollution caused by diesel generator (DG) sets, according to a new study released at the India Clean Air Summit 2025. A recent study reveals Bengaluru Urban ranks among India's top five districts for air pollution from diesel generators.

The study, titled ‘Switch on, Smoke off: Reducing Emissions from Diesel Generator Sets’, was published by the Bengaluru-based think tank CSTEP (Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy).

ALSO READ | Special trains announced from Bengaluru to Karwar for Ganesha Chaturthi travel rush: Report

Other districts with high levels of harmful PM2.5 emissions from DG sets include Patna (Bihar), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida, Uttar Pradesh) and North 24 Parganas (West Bengal).

What is PM2.5?

PM2.5 refers to fine particles in the air that are smaller than 2.5 micrometres. These pollutants can enter the lungs and bloodstream, causing serious health issues like asthma, heart disease, and other respiratory problems.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's new Hebbal flyover loop work begins, causes slow traffic towards city

The report found that over 14.7 lakh DG sets were used across India in 2022, contributing to large amounts of PM2.5, black carbon, and nitrogen oxides (NOx). Older and poorly maintained DG sets were found to be the worst polluters, often releasing emissions above legal limits - especially in power-deficient urban areas.

As DG set usage is expected to grow by nearly 9 per cent annually until 2030, the report warned of worsening air pollution unless cleaner technologies are adopted.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man fined after BBMP traces garbage bag using girlfriend’s name; post goes viral

Recommendations include switching to solar-based systems, using gas-powered generators, upgrading to cleaner CPCB IV-compliant models and retrofitting existing DG sets with emission control devices. The study also called for a national policy to scrap old polluting generators and urged financial incentives for cleaner alternatives in cities like Bengaluru.