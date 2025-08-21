Bengaluru man fined after BBMP traces garbage bag using girlfriend’s name; post goes viral

In a bizarre incident that has now gone viral on Reddit, a Bengaluru man was slapped with a ₹1,000 fine after BBMP marshals tracked a garbage bag left outside his house back to him, thanks to a parcel addressed to his girlfriend found inside the trash. The man, posting anonymously in a subreddit, narrated how the whole episode unfolded.(Representational Image)

The man, posting anonymously in a subreddit, narrated how the whole episode unfolded. With his roommate out of town and dry waste pickup scheduled only on Wednesdays and Saturdays, he found himself in a fix on the morning of his weekend flight back home.

Having already missed the previous pickup day, and not wanting to leave the trash inside for days, he packed the dry waste into a black garbage bag and left it neatly outside his home, assuming BBMP workers would collect it, as they usually do.

However, a few weeks later, the situation took an unexpected turn.

"Cut to today morning, 7 am, cops (most probably BBMP Marshals) show up at my place while I’m still sleeping," he wrote. His startled roommate was told that they had dumped garbage on the road and must pay a ₹1,000 fine.

However, HT.com could not independently verify his claim.

To their surprise, the marshals had not only identified the home, they even cited the name of the man's girlfriend. "Turns out, inside that bag was an old parcel cover with her name and my address. That’s how they traced it back to us," he wrote, still shocked.

The roommate, barely awake, paid the fine on the spot. “What a crazy way to start the day,” the Reddit user added, admitting that the ordeal has taught him to be more careful and responsible in the future.

The post has sparked a mix of reactions online, with some praising the BBMP for proactive tracking, and others questioning the rigid enforcement.

