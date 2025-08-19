‘Road to hell’: Bengaluru’s alternate airport route leaves commuters fuming over BBMP inaction

A video showing the appalling condition of the Hennur–Bagalur stretch, widely promoted as an “alternate route” to Kempegowda International Airport, has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), triggering sharp criticism of the BBMP’s continued inaction. The video, shared by a resident, captures vehicles struggling to navigate deep potholes and uneven surfaces.(X/@bengalurupost1)

The video, shared by a resident, captures vehicles struggling to navigate deep potholes and uneven surfaces between Sparsh Hospital and Bagalur Colony. Despite repeated complaints and social media appeals, commuters say the road has remained untouched for over a year.

(Also Read: Bengaluru's second Hebbal flyover loop from Esteem Mall to Mekhri Circle to open by November)

Watch the video here:

“This really the alternate route to Bengaluru Airport?” the user asked in disbelief, sharing a clip of the cratered stretch. “The Hennur–Bagalur stretch, from Sparsh Hospital to Bagalur Colony, is broken and filled with potholes. If improved, it can ease pressure on Hebbal and save citizens in East Bengaluru and nearby areas time, cost and ORR jams," he added.

Another wrote, “Can we name it ‘Road to Hell’?” highlighting public frustration with the route that many hoped would ease congestion at Hebbal and reduce dependency on Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Commuters argue that if fixed, the stretch could benefit thousands in East Bengaluru by saving time, reducing fuel costs, and lowering traffic volumes on the main airport expressway. Yet, they say the silence from the local MLA and BBMP officials has been deafening.

Some posts even speculate whether vested interests are deliberately neglecting the road. “I believe the toll mafia of the main airport road don’t want BBMP to fix this. Really sad if it’s true,” said one user. Another quipped, “Maybe to hide this failure, the expressway boards constantly flash ‘This is the fastest way to the airport’.”

The stretch is part of a critical corridor housing several IT and hardware parks, aerospace hubs, two public universities, and at least eight colleges. Residents say that despite the strategic importance of the region, no elevated highway or metro connectivity has been proposed.

“The condition of this road has been appalling for years,” said one local. “No amount of visits, inspections, or ‘reality checks’ seems to lead to actual repair work. Is anyone even listening?”

(Also Read: 'Who was consulted?’: Actor Prakash Belavadi tears into Bengaluru’s tunnel road project in viral video)