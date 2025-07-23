Officials suggest remote work, WFH Wednesdays to ease Bengaluru traffic on ORR: Report

Bengaluru’s infamous Outer Ring Road (ORR) traffic jam, especially between 9 am and 10 am, is prompting a strategic response from the city’s traffic authorities. In a recent summit involving municipal leaders, transport officials, and representatives from IT companies, new measures were discussed to tackle the recurring gridlock, the Bangalore Mirror reported. Tackling Bengaluru traffic: Officials planned swift civil works, better bus services, and enhanced traffic management to alleviate peak hour gridlock at the infamous ORR.(PTI)

Staggered work timings, remote work initiatives

One of the main proposals on the table was pushing IT parks and firms along the ORR to diversify start times for employees, starting as early as 7:30 am, instead of the usual overlap during the peak hour. The idea is to smooth out the surge in vehicle flow. There’s also a suggestion for “work from home Wednesdays”, allowing many to skip office commutes mid-week and potentially ease congestion even further, the report stated.

Swift infrastructure upgrades, boost to public transport

During the meeting, authorities also stressed the need to finish ongoing civil works around the ORR swiftly. Plans included setting up designated bus bays at key crossroads for easier commutes, while the BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) is also gearing up to launch air-conditioned buses tailored for tech workers. Additionally, companies were also being urged to contract shuttle services and facilitate better connections between nearby tech parks, the report said.

For more accurate planning, new cameras would also be set up to monitor vehicle movement for several days, helping authorities understand traffic patterns in real-time.

Recommendations and demands for the city's IT sector

Promoting shared commutes: Carpooling, pooling of tech park shuttle buses, and expanded BMTC coverage are being prioritized.

Enhanced traffic management: Proposals included deploying more traffic marshals, establishing bike patrols, and organizing staff volunteers to assist with traffic management. Immediate, coordinated responses to bus, truck, or tanker breakdowns were also requested to prevent ripple-effect delays.

Parking crackdown: Officials are also focusing on removing illegally parked vehicles near junctions and within tech campuses by towing on the spot.

Heavy vehicle restrictions: The IT sector requested that heavy trucks be banned from the ORR during key hours and sought advance notification about WFH days, especially on Wednesdays and Saturdays.