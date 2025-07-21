Angry commuters say Hyderabad, Gurugram traffic is catching up with Bengaluru

Many Indian cities have been battling long traffic jams every day over the last few weeks, thanks in part to heavy rainfall. The traffic situation, already precarious in major cities, has been further exacerbated by the waterlogged roads and long delays that commuters have come to expect every monsoon season. Some social media users say India is facing a traffic crisis (Representational image)

On social media, some harried commuters have taken to comparing Hyderabad and Gurugram with Bengaluru – the gold standard of terrible traffic.

Hyderabad traffic goes from bad to worse

Heavy rainfall battered Hyderabad on Friday, throwing normal life out of gear. Traffic in the city suffered as a result, with the after-effects visible even after a couple of days.

One X user shared a screenshot from Google Maps showing a distance of just 1.8km would take 32 minutes to cover in Hyderabad. The screenshot was shared on Friday, July 18, with the caption, “When Hyderabad gives Bengaluru traffic vibes.”

Another X user said that Hyderabad experienced “worst flooding and traffic standstill” on Friday and asked why social media outrage is reserved only for a few cities – likely hinting at Bengaluru. To this, another person replied: “They are milking Bengaluru for their social media reach. One who faced traffic in Gachibowli ( Hyderabad) will come to know current condition of Hyderabad. Bengaluru is far better than any other city.”

On Saturday, a Hyderabad-based activist shared a video of a long traffic jam and said the situation cannot be blamed on rains alone.

“This isn’t a rainy-day jam. It’s Hyderabad’s EVERYDAY STRUGGLE,” wrote Sampath Reddy Mamidi, demanding better metro connectivity.

Gurugram gives tough competition

Gurugram in Haryana has also experienced severe waterlogging this monsoon season, disrupting vehicular movement and resulting in hours-long traffic jams.

“Get real ! Traffic mess is not a #Bengaluru phenomenon, this vid is of Gurugram,” one X account posted this morning.

Footage of an insanely long traffic jam in Gurgaon promoted one popular X account to comment, “Not just Bengaluru, every major city in India is facing traffic crisis.”

Several videos over the last few weeks have also shown how the roads of Gurgaon turned into ‘rivers’ and how commuters suffered as a result, taking hours to cover a short distance.

“Gurugram and Hyderabad are flooded and choked with traffic. Hope all those who have moved there when Bengaluru was flooded are enjoying it now!” wrote one X user.