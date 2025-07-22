Bengaluru goes full monsoon mode: Cloud city unleashed as IMD predicts heavy rain this week

Stormy skies settled over Bengaluru as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rain lashing the city till July 28. For those planning to step out, the next 48 hours will see a generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain, and persistent winds whistling through at a brisk 40-50 kmph, a weather report by the agency said. Temperatures will hover comfortably, with highs around 27 degrees Celsius and lows at 20 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru residents are advised to stay alert for potential flooding and traffic disruptions, and to seek shelter during storms.(PTI)

Impact on daily life

- Poor visibility and traffic jams: Downpours could bring inundation and traffic congestion to Bengaluru’s streets.

- Water logging and flash floods: Low-lying pockets are at a much higher risk of collecting rain water and causing waterlogging.

- Strong winds and torrential rain may topple trees, causing power outages.

- Vulnerable buildings and makeshift huts are at risk from uprooted trees and flying debris.

- Mudslide and landslide alerts: Especially for coastal and ghat regions, caution is paramount, the IMD said.

- Lightning Alert: Open spaces could pose a danger for both people and cattle.

Action points

- Stick to traffic advisories — expect delays.

- Skip vulnerable or low-lying areas prone to water logging or flooding.

- Residents in risk zones: move to safer locations if needed.

- Take shelter during thunderstorms.

- Farmers should avoid fieldwork during storms and secure runoff channels for crops.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) also echoed the same forecast, saying that moderate rain with blustery winds (40-50 kmph) is on the cards for Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Tumakuru, and Ramanagara districts.

An orange alert was issued over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga, while a yellow alert was issued over Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Chamarajanagara, Mandya and Mysuru.