Bengaluru leads Karnataka with over 6,000 rowdies, total count at 39,698 by June 2025: Report

Karnataka reported a total of 39,698 known rowdies by June 2025, of which, the capital city, Bengaluru, was home to 6,249 — well over triple the count in Kalaburagi, which holds second place at 1,934, The Hindu reported. Improved police strategies helped locate over 750 'out of view' rowdies from 2023 to 2025 in Karnataka. (ANI Photo/For representation)

Among the state-wide tally, 23,016 are currently labeled as active rowdies. The rest are not presently linked to fresh criminal cases.

When it comes to active rowdy elements, the top five cities were:

Bengaluru: 6,210 Kalaburagi: 1,475 Ramanagara: 952 Hassan: 883 Tumakuru: 856

To control crime, Bengaluru’s authorities used KCOCA (Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act) statutes against over 90 individuals in 2024. During B. Dayananda's term as police commissioner, efforts intensified to locate so-called ‘out of view’ (OV) rowdies, who had managed to avoid regular checks or had disappeared from ongoing surveillance. Though traditionally, those maintained on rowdy sheets are intended for constant tracking and not meant to be considered OVs, this category mainly targeted habitual thieves.

Between 2023 and 2025, over 750 OV rowdies were located by Bengaluru police, marking a stronger emphasis on monitoring and crackdown efforts, the report stated.

According to S. Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Division), there has been a marked improvement in watchfulness at the police station level, the report said. He detailed how officers maintain three separate lists for better oversight:

- A List: Includes long-term active rowdies.

- B List: For those committing crimes outside their registered jurisdiction.

- C List: Monitors emerging rowdy elements.

Cops also put a focus light on improved coordination between constables, sub-inspectors, and inspectors, which helped ensure real-time updates and information flow. Other preventive strategies also involved acquiring written assurances from individuals with known rowdy backgrounds.