Tree loss due to Bengaluru metro construction less than feared, at 6,800: Report

Bengaluru’s Metro expansion plans have sparked intense debate over the impact on the city’s greenery, but new figures indicate the loss of trees may not be as severe as once anticipated. Officials with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) announced on Monday that, after a detailed internal review, approximately 6,800 trees are expected to be affected by the Phase 3 construction, down significantly from the earlier projection of 11,000, The Times of India reported. An aerial view shows the Namma Metro train of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), riding over a flyover in Bengaluru.(AFP)

Kanakaraj MH, BMRCL’s assistant environment engineer, spoke to the publication and clarified that not every tree identified will necessarily be removed. He explained that some trees will be cut down, others will be transplanted to new locations, and several are likely to remain in place, depending on the developments encountered during building.

The reassessment follows heightened pressure from local environmental advocates, who voiced concerns about the broader ecological toll of the metro’s growth. Monday’s public consultation meeting became a forum for activists to demand precise accounts of tree felling, pruning, relocation, as well as details about where transplanted trees will go and which species and tree ages are involved, the report stated.

An environmental campaigner emphasized the need for concrete data rather than general assurances. She demanded to know the exact numbers — how many will be preserved, how many pruned or relocated, and the specifics on species and age, while reacting to the meeting’s discussions.

Questions were also raised about the cumulative effects of metro-related construction on Bengaluru’s air and noise quality, especially following earlier phases. Kanakaraj conceded that metro developments contribute to these challenges, though he noted other sources also play a role and the impact is not uniformly high.

Responding to calls for accountability, BMRCL reaffirmed its commitment to reforestation, promising to plant 10 saplings for every tree removed. These new trees will be planted within city limits and maintained for a minimum of three years. Nonetheless, activists remain doubtful — seeking updates on the success of earlier compensatory planting and data about the survival rate of relocated trees, the report said.

BMRCL’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the new construction phase is nearing completion, according to officials. Input from residents and non-governmental organizations is being gathered, with publication of the EIA anticipated by October following final reviews.