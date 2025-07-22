BJP's R Ashoka backs SIT for Dharmasthala burial claims, urges neutrality in investigation: Report

The Karnataka state government’s decision to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the accusations of a large-scale burial of bodies near Dharmasthala received support from R Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, news agency ANI reported. He, however, cautioned against the spread of false information regarding the revered Shri Manjunatha Swamy temple. Bengaluru: Opposition leader R Ashoka.(PTI)

At a media briefing, Ashoka noted that the SIT was established following an anonymous allegation claiming the burial of thousands in the Dharmasthala region. He maintained that the investigation should be neutral and must not aim to unjustly implicate anyone.

Ashoka stressed that Dharmasthala, similar to Tirupati, holds immense religious importance for countless Hindus across South India. He mentioned recent social media activity by a Muslim youth raising issues about Dharmasthala and pointed out the Kerala government's intervention, recalling previous approaches by Kerala authorities in temple matters such as Sabarimala. Ashoka also remarked that any homicide would fall under the scrutiny of local law enforcement.

Expressing doubt about the sudden surfacing of such allegations after two decades, Ashoka insisted that unfounded controversy intended to discredit any religion should not be entertained. He was firm that the current allegations do not relate to the Shri Manjunatha Swamy temple and objected to persistent efforts to link the temple to these claims.

Ashoka argued that if wrongdoing is indicated, it should be attributed to individuals, not religious institutions, and urged against expanding the SIT’s scope unnecessarily. He called for a thorough investigation that holds the actual culprits responsible.

He also cautioned leaders against making insensitive statements about the temple, commenting that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, recognized for his faith, should approach the matter responsibly.

On Sunday, the Karnataka government formally announced the creation of an SIT to examine serious allegations, including mass murder and mass rape, purportedly occurring in Dharmasthala. The official directive clarified that the cases will be investigated under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita at the local police station.

(With inputs from ANI)