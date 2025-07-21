Karnataka bans use of sirens during VIP movement for public safety, noise pollution

Karnataka Police chief M A Saleem on Monday instructed all unit officers to restrict the use of sirens by escort vehicles during VIP movements, considering public safety and noise pollution. The Director General and Inspector General of Karnataka Police instructed that sirens should only be used by emergency service vehicles.(PTI)

According to an order issued by the Director General and Inspector General of Police of Karnataka, unnecessary use of sirens during the movement of dignitaries not only reveals the route of the VIPs to unauthorised individuals, thereby posing a security threat, but also causes inconvenience to the public and contributes to noise pollution.

According to him, the sudden use of sirens on public roads can confuse other motorists, who may become unsure about which direction to move, potentially leading to erratic driving and creating confusion for both escort and general vehicles.

"During VIP movements, it is more disciplined and secure to effectively use telecommunication systems like wireless communication for managing the emergency movement of vehicles, instead of relying on sirens," he stated.

He instructed that sirens should only be used by emergency service vehicles such as ambulances, police vehicles, and fire engines in unavoidable circumstances.

"All unit officers are directed to ensure strict compliance with this order by issuing instructions to their subordinate officers and staff," he added.