Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 set for Nov 18-20 at BIEC with theme 'Futurise': Report

The 28th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2025 is set to be held from November 18 to 20 this year at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). Organized by the Department of Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with leading industry partners, BTS is a meeting ground for technology, business, and policy leaders, news agency PTI reported. Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2023 at Bengaluru Palace, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Key Highlights

Theme: The 2025 summit will be centred around ‘Futurise’, in line with its ambition to drive future-shaping innovations.

Venue: For the first time, the event will take place at the state-of-the-art BIEC, emphasizing a larger scale and enhanced international participation.

BTS 2025 is also expected to set new records, with projections including over 100,000 total attendees, more than 20,000 start-up founders, 1,000+ investors, 15,000+ delegates, 600+ speakers, 1,200+ exhibitors and representation from over 60 countries and all 36 Indian states and union territories.

"This year, we will host the 28th edition of BTS. It is a powerful platform to showcase your country’s innovation ecosystem, connect with Indian industry leaders and start-ups, and explore collaboration across research, technology, and policy," the Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, Department of Electronics, IT & BT, said, as quoted by the news agency.

The meet was organized under the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) initiative, which the Department of Electronics, IT & BT established in 2017 to foster international partnerships in the technology and innovation sectors. The GIA began with just 10 partner nations in 2018 and has expanded to include 35 countries by 2025, according to the report.

(With inputs from PTI)