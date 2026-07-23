Who are David Gabriel Georges' parents? What we know about 5 Star Tennessee recruit's family

Following his commitment announcement on Wednesday, Georges shared a photo from what appeared to be a family moment at his press conference.

David Gabriel Georges was born in Quebec, Canada, to parents of Haitian heritage, though their identities have not been publicly disclosed.

The highly coveted recruit ultimately picked Tennessee over Ohio State, marking a major recruiting victory for the program. Here's a closer look at David Gabriel Georges' family background and the parents who have supported his journey.

After years of pursuing five-star running back David Gabriel Georges, Tennessee finally secured its prize on Wednesday as the state's top-ranked prospect announced his commitment to the Volunteers.

The image showed him flanked by a woman on one side and a man on the other. However, it has not been confirmed whether the two individuals are his parents, as their identities have not been publicly verified.

Georges’ other family members Throughout his high-profile recruiting journey, his uncle, Jean Agenor, has been one of his closest supporters and has frequently spoken on his behalf during the process.

When Georges moved to US Raised in Terrebonne, Quebec, Georges attended Armand-Corbeil High School before relocating to the United States for his sophomore year to enroll at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

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The move also came with a language challenge, as he spoke only French when he arrived and had to learn English after settling in Tennessee.

Dominant rise at Baylor Georges made an immediate impact on the field. In his first season at Baylor, he rushed for 984 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season, helping the school capture the DII-AA state championship while earning DII-AA Mr. Football honors.

He elevated his game even further the following year, leading Baylor to its first undefeated season in more than five decades and a Division II-AAA state title. Georges finished the campaign with 1,756 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging nearly 11 yards per carry.

His standout performances earned him MaxPreps National Player of the Year honors, making him the first non-senior to receive the award since JT Daniels in 2017 and the first Canadian player ever to win it.

Recruitment sealed after multiple visits According to a WVLT report, the Baylor standout visited Knoxville seven times during his recruitment—nearly twice as many visits as he made to any other program.

“The staff made it easier for me to be there and made me feel comfortable there,” Georges told WVLT partner Austin Price of Volquest.

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The 18-year-old is considered a top-10 national prospect by 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 2 running back in his recruiting class.